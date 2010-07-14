Eijssen signs with BMC for two years

BMC Racing Team has strengthened their roster for 2011, adding young Belgian climber Yannick Eijssen to the team. The rider announced that he has agreed to a two-year contract.

Eijssen, 21, became the first Belgian to win the Tour de l'Isard for espoirs. This year he won the Beverbeek Classic.

He had offers from Quick Step, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Topsport Vlaanderen and HTC-Columbia, Eijssen told Het Belang van Limburg. “I have picked BMC because they gave me the most safeguards to further develop myself as a climber.”

“I am now 21 years old. I ride fast in the mountains, but I'm still not there,” Eijssen continued. “BMC is giving me time to grow.”