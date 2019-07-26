Trending

Egan Bernal takes Tour de France lead - Video

Highlights from weather-shortened stage 19

Egan Bernal (Ineos) on the attack

Egan Bernal (Ineos) on the attack
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nobody won stage 19 at the 2019 Tour de France Friday after organisers cancelled the racing at the top of the Col de l'Iseran because of inclement weather including hail, ice and a mudslide on the ensuing descent.

Related Articles

Alaphilippe loses Tour de France lead in unexpected way

Brailsford: Fortune favours the brave at the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas: I will fully support Bernal now at Tour de France

Kruijswijk: Tour de France podium chances taken out of my control

Peter Sagan: We shouldn't have to risk our lives at the Tour de France

Bernal rides through storm to take Tour de France lead

Tour de France: A predictable result arrived at in extraordinary circumstances – Analysis

There was a big winner on the day, however, as Team Ineos' Egan Bernal had attacked before the summit of the penultimate climb and gained enough time on overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to take the race lead at the end of the day.

Bernal now leads Alaphilippe by 48 seconds and teammate Geraint Thomas by 1:16 heading into Saturday's final day in the Alps. Early in the stage, French hopeful Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had dramatically pulled out of the race, with his team saying that the rider, who was fifth overall, had torn a muscle in his leg on the stage to Gap.