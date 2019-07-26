Egan Bernal takes Tour de France lead - Video
Highlights from weather-shortened stage 19
Nobody won stage 19 at the 2019 Tour de France Friday after organisers cancelled the racing at the top of the Col de l'Iseran because of inclement weather including hail, ice and a mudslide on the ensuing descent.
There was a big winner on the day, however, as Team Ineos' Egan Bernal had attacked before the summit of the penultimate climb and gained enough time on overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to take the race lead at the end of the day.
Bernal now leads Alaphilippe by 48 seconds and teammate Geraint Thomas by 1:16 heading into Saturday's final day in the Alps. Early in the stage, French hopeful Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had dramatically pulled out of the race, with his team saying that the rider, who was fifth overall, had torn a muscle in his leg on the stage to Gap.
