'It's important he fights with the GC group' – Richard Carapaz builds to Giro d'Italia in Volta a Catalunya mountains

EF Education-EasyPost leader set for battle with Giro rivals Roglič, Ayuso, Landa, Yates twins in Spain

FIGUERES SPAIN MARCH 25 LR Esteban Chaves of Colombia and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education EasyPost compete during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 2 a 1773km stage from Banyoles to Figueres UCIWT on March 25 2025 in Figueres Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Richard Carapaz (right) in action at the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, if it wasn't for a broken wheel late on stage 1, you could be forgiven for not realising Olympic and Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz is racing the Volta a Catalunya. But that could well be about to change.

The EF Education-EasyPost racer and the rest of the Volta peloton are about to begin two days of high-mountain racing. First, on Wednesday, they will race in the Pyrenees with the often-used summit finish ascent at La Molina, followed by the little-known but daunting first-category climb to Montserrat to end stage 4 on Thursday.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

