No Kasper Asgreen but same ambitions for EF Education-EasyPost at the Classics

By published

'We're down one really strong rider, but the goals stay the same' says Neilson Powless

PORTIMAO PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 19 Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta Stage 1 a 1922km stage from Portimao to Lagos on February 19 2025 in Portimao Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Kasper Asgreen won't be lining up for EF Education-EasyPost at the upcoming cobbled Classics (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost may be down the rider they specifically signed for the Spring Classics, but their ambitions in Belgium remain the same. The US team will be led by a motivated Neilson Powless, hoping to replicate his previous strong Classics results.

Former Tour of Flanders winner Kasper Asgreen made the switch from Soudal-QuickStep over the winter with the specific role of leading the team through the biggest races in the spring. The Dane will now miss the whole race block with a viral infection.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

