Edmondson signs for An Post-Chainreaction

Image 1 of 4 Neo-professional Josh Edmondson (Sky) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 4 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) got away with Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tour de Pologne) Image 4 of 4 Josh Edmondson (Team Sky) leads the breakaway in Tour of Poland's stage 4 (Image credit: Tour de Pologne)

Left without a team following his release from Sky at the end of last season, Josh Edmondson has signed a one-year deal with An Post-Chainreaction.

Related Articles Team Sky signs Josh Edmondson

Edmondson turned professional with Sky ahead of the 2013 campaign but he failed to make a significant impact during his two years with the squad. The 22-year-old raced for the Great Britain national team at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour last month as he looked for a new contract, before eventually landing at Continental level with An Post.

"I got in touch with the team through speaking with [manager] Kurt Bogaerts and deciding together that the team would suit me," Edmondson said on the An Post-Chainreaction website. "I'm very excited about the coming season. I want to continue to learn this year and work on managing myself as an athlete. After a couple of years playing a team role at Sky I'm looking forward to racing aggressively and perhaps being able to race more in a style that suits me."

Edmondson’s stand-out display at Sky was arguably his strong showing at the Volta ao Algarve during his early months with the team but he made little impression thereafter. He had a low-key 2014 and his contract was not renewed at the end of last season.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly following his release, Sky performance manager Rod Ellingworth suggested that a lack of organisation was behind Edmondson’s disappointing spell with the team. "He is talented, but there is a lot of talent out there and this isn’t a conveyor belt," said Ellingworth.

The Irish-registered, Belgian-based An Post team’s racing programme is centred largely in Belgium and the Netherlands, but Edmondson, a strong climber, was nonetheless hopeful that he would have opportunities to shine.

"I built a lot of strength and a good base training and racing In Australia with the national team. In general I've worked very hard this winter and I feel like it is starting to pay off. I'm looking forward to the coming races and building further on my form," he said.

"With Edmondson we have an extra rider with some additional qualities that we were missing," Bogaerts said.

