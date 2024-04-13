Eddy Merckx at home after undergoing successful intestinal surgery in late March

Het Laatste Nieuws reports Belgian had emergency operation on intestinal obstruction

Eddy Merckx successfully underwent emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction in late March, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. The Belgian has since returned home after a short spell at the university hospital in Jette, near Brussels.

The 78-year-old was brought to hospital by his wife Claudine after experiencing stomach pain during the night of March 26. He was operated on at 3am that night to remove a section of his intestine.

