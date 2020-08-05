eBay Finds: 2007 Liquigas team Cannondale Six13 time trial frame

Image 1 of 4 A team-only 2007 Liquigas team Cannondale Six13 time trial frame on eBay (Image credit: andlau-52 / eBay) Image 2 of 4 A rear-wheel cut-out keeps things tight and aero; this frame could surely give today's fastest frames a run for their money, despite being almost a decade-and-a-half old (Image credit: andlau-52 / eBay) Image 3 of 4 A 58cm frame would have no doubt suited the likes of Liquigas rider Pippo Pozzato back in 2007, and the buyer will need to be on the taller side if they want to build this up into what would be a stunning time trial machine (Image credit: andlau-52 / eBay) Image 4 of 4 A 2007 Liquigas team-issue Cannondale Six13 time trial bike – like the frame for sale here on eBay – ready for the off ahead of stage 5 of the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele / Getty Images)

Here's something very shiny and (normally) unobtainable that we've found up for sale on our latest trawl of eBay for our regular eBay Finds series: a team-only Liquigas Cannondale Six13 time trial frame from, it would seem, the 2007 season.

Seemingly the precursor to Cannondale's later Slice, and now SuperSlice, time trial bike – and a closer look reveals that it appears to be badged as a Slice Six13, with Slice forks – this TT frame appears to be made of a combination of both carbon and aluminium tubing, just like the road-frame version of the Six13, which Cannondale introduced in 2004.

The seller has posted a picture from a magazine of popular Italian rider – albeit now retired – Filippo 'Pippo' Pozzato on such a frame during the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France in London in their listing.

Although we can't find that same picture in our archive, we have found one of one of the team's bikes – built up with a combination of components from Campagnolo, FSA, Cannondale and Vision – ready for the off on stage 5 of the 2007 Tour de Romandie in Lausanne.

Liquigas became Liquigas-Cannondale in 2011, and then Cannondale Pro Cycling in 2013. For 2015, it merged with Jonathan Vaughters' US Garmin team to become Cannondale-Garmin, and has since morphed into EF Pro Cycling – a team that still rides on Cannondale bikes, keeping the legacy alive from those Italian Liquigas days.

The Italy-based seller is asking €1,299 (£1,170 / US$1,535) for the frame, which is a 'new old stock' (NOS) item, as the beautiful, unblemished paintwork attests, and we think that it could be built up to make a stunning TT bike for fans of Cannondale and/or all things Italian.

