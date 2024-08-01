Dylan Teuns leaves Israel-Premier Tech, signs new two-year deal with Cofidis

Dylan Teuns is set to leave Israel-Premier Tech having signed a two-year contract to race with Cofidis beginning in 2025. The Belgian rider will bring both Grand Tour and Classics experience to the French WorldTour team, saying that he will aim to bring the team podium performances at the biggest races.

"Cédric Vasseur was one of the first managers to take an interest in me this year, contacting me very early in the season. His project interested me, and the great history of Cofidis was also a source of motivation," Teuns said in a Cofidis team press release.

"Franck Vandenbroucke is the last person to have won a monument with Cofidis (Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 1999), and I want to do everything I can so that we can aim for a podium in this type of race. I know we'll be able to field a very strong team to achieve that goal.

"I've always given my all. I know the pleasure you get when you're in the lead, when you're well placed in the finish. These are sensations I'm looking forward to rediscovering with Cofidis."

Teuns will embark on his 17th professional cycling season in 2025. His career highlights include winning Flèche Wallonne in 2022 and two stages of the Tour de France - atop La Planche des Belles Filles in 2019 and at Le Grand Bornand in 2021.

He also won stages at the Critérium du Dauphiné, Ruta del Sol and Tour de Romandie along with overall titles at Tour de Pologne, Tour de Wallonie and Arctic Race of Norway.

During his career, Teuns has competed across eight Grand Tours and 22 Spring Classics. Cofidis will support Teuns in his ambitions across the Spring Classics and the Ardennes Classics next season.

"The arrival of Dylan Teuns in the Cofidis team marks a new departure for our structure, with new ambitions in Classic races. Dylan is one of the best riders in the world, he has solid experience and his track record shows the full extent of his potential," said General Manager Cédric Vasseur.

"Dylan can win on any terrain, and the Classics will be one of his major objectives for the 2025 season. Our team lacked a leader for the Flandriennes and Ardennaises, and now we'll be able to tackle these races with a rider capable of going for the win."