Dylan Teuns leaves Israel-Premier Tech, signs new two-year deal with Cofidis

By
published

Belgian rider brings Classics and Grand Tour experience to French WorldTour team

Dylan Teuns
Dylan Teuns (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Teuns is set to leave Israel-Premier Tech having signed a two-year contract to race with Cofidis beginning in 2025. The Belgian rider will bring both Grand Tour and Classics experience to the French WorldTour team, saying that he will aim to bring the team podium performances at the biggest races.

"Cédric Vasseur was one of the first managers to take an interest in me this year, contacting me very early in the season. His project interested me, and the great history of Cofidis was also a source of motivation," Teuns said in a Cofidis team press release.

