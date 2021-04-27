Dylan Groenewegen to return from suspension at Giro d'Italia

Dylan Groenewegen will return to racing at the Giro d’Italia and not the Tour of Hungary as originally planned. Jumbo-Visma have confirmed the participation of the Dutch sprinter, who is looking to restart his career after a nine-month ban for sparking Fabio Jakobsen's crash at the Tour de Pologne last summer.

Groenewegen’s ban ends on May 7 and the Giro d’Italia begins a day later in Turin. He will replace Chris Harper who is struggling with an eye condition.

“Dylan is one of our leaders, but he has not been able to race for a long time due to his long suspension,” directeur sportif Merijn Zeeman explained.

“We had mapped out a nice program for him that would allow him to return to the peloton in the shadows. However, due to corona, the Tour of Norway has already been postponed and it remains to be seen whether the other races he would ride will remain on the calendar. With this solution we opt for more certainty, because after nine months without racing it is the intention for Dylan to return to competition.”

Groenewegen was widely condemned for squeezing Jakobsen towards the flimsy roadside barriers at 80km/h in the Tour de Pologne sprint. Jakobsen suffered serious facial injuries but has made a successful recovery and raced for the first time at the recent Tour of Turkey.

“I have received many heart warming messages after all that has happened, but I am also taking into account some negative reactions on my return. That might happen anyway”, Groenewegen said.

“I have spoken with Fabio before he went to Turkey and it was good to see how well he did there. I am very much looking forward to racing again myself too now and I am glad that I can do that in a beautiful race like the Giro d’Italia.”

