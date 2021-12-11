Dylan Groenewegen set for Team BikeExchange

Cyclingnews understands that Dylan Groenewegen has moved from Jumbo-Visma to Team BikeExchange for 2022. The Dutchman had a further two-year contract with Jumbo Visma already in place but he leaves for the Australian outfit in order to increase his chances of riding the biggest races, such as the Tour de France. The news was announced on Saturday morning.



"Dylan’s desire to ride the biggest races is very understandable", said Jumbo Visma boss Richard Plugge. "We have always had an excellent relationship. That is why we decided to cooperate with his wish for a transfer. On the other hand, it’s a pity because Dylan is a great rider and a great man. I sincerely hope that he will be successful again on the highest podium."

Groenewegen has spent the last six years with Jumbo-Visma and won four Tour de France stages between 2017 and 2019. However, his Grand Tour role has been limited in the last two years with the emergence of both Primoz Roglic and Wout van Aert. This year Groenewegen rode the Giro d'Italia and although he did not win a stage he remains one of the fastest sprinters in the world.



Team BikeExchange had a poor year by their standards in 2021. Michael Matthews, who returned from the team from Team Sunweb, failed to win a race, while Kaden Groves is still developing as a sprinter. The arrival of Groenewegen at the Australian team seriously improves their sprinting capabilities.



Essentially, the deal works for all the parties concerned, and it gives Groenewegen a change of environment after a difficult period stemming from the ban that he received after causing a crash that left Fabio Jakobsen with life-threatening injuries. Following his ban, Groenewegen only started his season in May and has taken three wins in a year where he has mostly raced at a level below the WorldTour.