Dwars door Nederland cancelled before first edition

The new race Dwars door Nederland was scheduled to be run for the first time in June 2010, but has already been cancelled due to a lack of local funding.

“There weren't enough start and finish locations contracted,” Wim van Drunen, head of the organising committee, told the Belga news agency.

"The current economic situation and the fact that this year both the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia have attracted a number of Dutch provinces, are the cause," said Van Drunen. "For 2011 it looks significantly better. We are determined to hold Dwars door Nederland next year."

The 2.2 race had been scheduled for June 1- 9.