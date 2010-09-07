Dutch four cross nationals cancelled

Racers zoom down the four cross course. (Image credit: André-Olivier Lyra)

The Bikepark Groningen Foundation cancelled the Dutch Four Cross National Championships due to a budget deficit. Lack of sponsorships and government subsidy meant the organizers could not cover the budget for running the national championship.

"Given these circumstances we see no opportunity to organize the planned race," read a statement by organizers.

Bikepark Groningen is instead focussing on planning its 2011 season. On September 19, it will host a riders meeting at the Bikepark. Interested riders can RSVP to david [at] bikepark.nl.