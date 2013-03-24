Dutch cycling federation questionnaire recommends post-2008 doping bans

The doping control van is hard to miss. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Royal Dutch Cycling Federation (KNWU) employees have called for the immediate dismissal of anyone found to have made an anti-doping infraction after January 1, 2008. The revelation comes as part of the results of a survey, with the rest of the recommendations to be released on April 2 in a bid for transparency.

The survey revealed that anyone who was guilty of an anti-doping infraction prior to January 1, 2008, should be given a six month suspension on three months’ salary.

The deadline for confessing to doping offences is April 1. All employees and riders from Argos-Shimano, Vacansoleil-DCM and Blanco Pro Cycling - including non-Dutch riders and staff - are to fill in a signed statement and questionnaire by that date, detailing whether they took part in or witnessed doping between the years 1993 and 2008. Even if the questionnaire is left blank, it must still be signed.

A final report is scheduled to be released in June.