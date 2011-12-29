Trending

Duran returns to amateur ranks

Geox rider unable to find a pro team for 2012

Arkaitz Duran of Geox-TMC will return to the amateur rankings in the coming season following the demise of his Professional Continental squad.  The 25-year-old will ride for Telco'm-Conor Azysa, according to biciciclismo.com.

Duran was one of many searching for a new team after Geox announced in October that it would stop its sponsorship. Vuelta a Espana winner Juan Jose Cobo still does not have a team for the coming season, nor does David de la Fuente.

Duran turned pro in 2006, serving all of his time with Mauro Gianetti's teams. He did not have any wins in his pro career, but rode the Tour de France once and the Vuelta a Espana twice.