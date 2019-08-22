Dumoulin's departure, Van der Poel on Worlds, Vuelta a Espana preview - Podcast

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) (Image credit: ASO)

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews Podcast, we discuss Tom Dumoulin's move from Team Sunweb to Jumbo-Visma and look ahead to the Vuelta a España, along with hearing from Mathieu van der Poel, Steve Cummings, and Warren Barguil at the Arctic Race of Norway.

First up, we have some exciting news for our readers. Our lovely friends at Sportful have come up with a 20% discount on all products at sportful.com. All you have to do is head to their website and use the code: cyclingnews20. This deal is in place throughout all of August.

Dumoulin's move to break his contract at Sunweb and head to Jumbo-Visma has been on the cards for a while but has still sent shockwaves through the sport. We discuss what went on and what led to the breakdown in the relationship between Dumoulin and Sunweb. We also ask what this move means for him personally, and for Jumbo-Visma, who are amassing a very strong Grand Tour arsenal.

Next up, we bring you a trio of interesting stories from the Arctic Race of Norway. First up, we hear from Dutch sensation Mathieu van der Poel on his build-up to the World Championships next month, and ask: Can he really win it? We also hear from Steve Cummings, who was back on the front foot after a poor Tour de France and poor couple of seasons, and Warren Barguil, who raged at another rider after losing the race by a single second on the final day.

Finally, with the Vuelta a España starting on Saturday, we look ahead to the final Grand Tour of the season. We're joined by our resident Spaniard Alasdair Fotheringham to get the low-down on what to expect in Spain over the next three weeks.