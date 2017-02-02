Dubai Tour: Stage 3 Highlights - Video

John Degenkolb on the podium after his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

John Degenkolb claimed his first victory in Trek-Segafredo colours with a close-run victory over Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Dimension Data) on stage 3 of the Dubai Tour.

Janse van Rensburg, with his team leader Mark Cavendish having slipped back in the final kilometres, began the sprint on the right side of the road and looked like he might take the win for the South African squad. Degenkolb had other ideas and moved clear of Janse van Rensburg to take the win.

Degenkolb’s win was somewhat overshadowed by an incident involving his former teammate Marcel Kittel and Astana’s Andrey Grivko. As riders jostled for position in the crosswinds, Grivko punched the race leader, Kittel, breaking his glasses which resulted in a cut above the left eye for the German.

