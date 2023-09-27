Driver who robbed Philippe Gilbert sentenced to prison
20-year-old who held up former racer with air gun reportedly a repeat offender
A 20-year-old who robbed former pro cyclist Philippe Gilbert has been handed a six-month suspended sentence and will lose his license for eight months.
The incident happened only a few months into his retirement from the sport on February 5 when Gilbert was driving between Manosque and Villeneuve in Provence, France, with his family, according to the Dauphiné Libéré.
The other driver came up from behind the Belgian former world champion before aggressively overtaking them. The assailant threatened Gilbert with an air pistol, robbed him and then sped off.
Gilbert had the presence of mind to record the driver's license plate and film some of the incident to help the authorities identify the man.
According to reports, the perpetrator did not appear at the criminal proceedings, but Gilbert was able to identify the attacker, and the air pistol police recovered from the glove box of the suspect's vehicle.
The accused was finally sentenced this week to six months in prison along with a five-year suspended sentence, a ban on possessing a weapon, and an eight-month suspension of his driver's license.
In 2016, Gilbert was assaulted by two intoxicated men while on a training ride in Belgium, suffering a broken finger that required surgery, costing him at the Amstel Gold Race that came nine days later.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.