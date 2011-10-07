Dowsett, Thomas and Backstedt set for Revolution Series

Magnus Backstedt shows off the UK Youth team kit. (Image credit: Adam Tranter / Fusion Media)

A host of names have signed up for the Revolution Series which kicks off in Manchester, England on October 29. Geraint Thomas, Alex Dowsett (both Team Sky) and former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Backstedt (UK Youth) will all line up at the Manchester velodrome for an evening of racing.

This season, the Revolution Championship will be contested purely by the endurance riders, competing in teams for Championship points which will decide the winning team after four events. The sprint competition will sit outside the Championship, featuring team sprints, head-to-head clashes and other high speed battles between Britain’s top sprinters and their international rivals.

Once again Sky will send a stellar line-up of riders. As well as Thomas and Dowsett, the British WorldTour team will include Russell Downing, Ben Swift and Pete Kennaugh.

Rapha Condor Sharp will line up with their own Olympic track specialist Ed Clancy and his teammates Andy Tennant and Dean Downing.

However, the organisers of the event have pulled off a small coup in attracting Backstedt. His UK Youth squad will be making their debut in the race series and include national pursuit champion Steven Burke as well as the experienced Swede.

As the season continues, the Revolution series will draft in a number of other riders, including Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, Ross Edgar and Matt Crampton.



