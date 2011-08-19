Revolution Series welcomes back Team Sky to off season track events

Geraint Thomas and Sky had to get used to life without Bradley Wiggins on stage 8. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Team Sky will again field a team in the Revolution Series which takes place throughout the road and track off season at the Manchester Velodrome. Organisers of the successful track events confirmed that four events would make up the series, with the first beginning on October 29 and further events scheduled for November 7, January 7 and 28.

The series comprises of eight domestic and international teams with Sky the headline of events. The team will be looking for revenge after Maxgear pipped them to the overall title last year. The events typically invite a number of elite track stars from Europe as well as local national team riders.

"Revolution is now established as an important part of the track calendar with Team Great Britain using the events as crucial preparation for the World Cups and world championships. The young British riders make the racing hard and the international riders recognise this and approach Revolution very seriously. This season we expect to welcome some of the top road pros to the event as they begin to fine tune their track form ahead of the 2012 Olympics," event organiser James Pope told Cyclingnews.

With Olympic tickets in short supply these events will provide an opportunity for British fans to see Olympic hopefuls such as Chris Hoy, Victoria Pendleton and Geraint Thomas as they fine tune their form ahead of the Games.