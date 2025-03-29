Double Volta a Catalunya stage winner Matthew Brennan pulls out of race to avoid overexertion, team reports

By published

19-year-old will return to racing at Limberg on April 16, likely to race Tour de Romandie

Stage winner Matthew Brennan embraces his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates after his second stage win
Matthew Brennan after his second stage win on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

After taking two breakthrough stages at the Volta a Catalunya, 19-year-old fast man Matthew Brennan was a DNS on Saturday so as not to risk over-exertion, his team explained to Cyclingnews.

Brennan won stage 1 at San Feliu de Guixols, then took second on stage 2 while holding the lead and then after handling the toughest climbing in the Pyrenees, he came through again to win stage 5.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

