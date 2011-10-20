Dotti suspended by USADA for doping

Juan Pablo Dotti (Image credit: Sirotti)

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced today that Juan Pablo Dotti, of Duluth, Georgia, has tested positive for a prohibited substance and has accepted a suspension for his doping violation.

The 27-year-old, a native of Argentina, tested positive for an anabolic agent and amphetamine on June 12, 2011 in the final stage of the three-day Tulsa Tough in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dotti, racing for the elite amateur Aerocat Cycling Team, finished second on the Riverview Criterium stage and placed sixth overall.

Dotti accepted a two-year period of ineligibility, which began on August 13, 2011, the day he accepted his sanction. As a result of the sanction, Dotti is also disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to June 12, 2011, the day the sample was collected, including forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.

Dotti had raced professionally in 2007 and 2008 for the Cinelli-OPD team and won stages in the Vuelta a Venezuela, Vuelta a Navarra, Clasico Banfoandes and Vuelta del Uruguay. He had also represented Argentina at the road world championships.