'Don't give up' - the driving force behind Mark Cavendish's success

"The majority of athletes will never get to go out on a fairytale ending" says Manxman as he starts to enjoy retirement

Mark Cavendish has revealed that refusing to give up, even when going against the odds, was one of the driving forces that made him so successful as a professional rider and sprinter.   

As a young rider, Cavendish almost didn't make the cut for a place in the Great Britain team after some coaches were nonplussed about his performance data. But he used his intelligence and determination to forge his success and go on to win 35 stages at the Tour de France.   

