Diplomas from the UCI for Directeurs
First graduates of the UCI's management-training programme
Twenty-six ProTour and Professional Continental Directeurs Sportif can now claim a diploma for having completed the course “From Passion to Performance”. The management training course, held the beginning of November, was sponsored by the International Cycling Union (UCI).
A total of 26 Directeurs Sportif took part in the programme, and were then asked to draw up activity plans for their teams, based on what they had learned. It was on the basis of an assessment of these plans that certificates were issued attesting to the fact that the standards required by the UCI had been achieved, the UCI said in a statement released Tuesday.
Allan Peiper of Columbia-HTC said, "This course, and in particular the fact that there is an examination that you have to pass at the end, will give our profession greater credibility. It means that the competence and knowledge of Directeurs are recognised by a body outside the teams themselves.”
"This obligation, introduced by the UCI, will guarantee that in future the quality of the supervision of riders from all teams will fully satisfy the required standards and checks.” said John Lelangue of BMC Racing Team.
Milram''s Raoul Liebregts, said that "This training has given us essential basic information that no Directeur Sportif of a professional team can do without."
The UCI will require anyone wishing to become a Directeur Sportif to successfully complete this training by 2013 for ProTour teams and 2015 for Professional Continental teams.
List of Course Graduates
Gilles Mas (FRA) – AG2R La Mondiale
John Lelangue (BEL) – BMC Racing Team
Josu Larrazabal Arbaiza (ESP) – Euskaltel-Euskadi
Gorka Gerrikagoitia (ESP) – Euskaltel-Euskadi
Claudio Cozzi (ITA) – Team Katusha
Bart Leysen (BEL) – Team Katusha
Gennady Mikhalylov (RUS) – Team Katusha
Fabrizio Bontempi (ITA) – Lampre-NGC
Brent Copeland (RSA) – Lampre-NGC
Stefano Zanatta (ITA) – Liquigas
Davide Bramati (ITA) – Quick Step
Luca Guercilena (ITA) – Quick Step
Hendrik Redant (BEL) – Silence-Lotto
Herman Frison (BEL) – Silence-Lotto
Alberto Volpi (ITA) – Barloworld
Valerio Piva (ITA) – Team Columbia-HTC
Allan Peiper (AUS) – Team Columbia-HTC
Tristan Hoffmann (NED) – Team Columbia-HTC
Raoul Liebregts (NED) – Team Milram
Ralf Grabsch (GER) – Team Milram
Jochen Hahn (GER) – Team Milram
Jose Azevedo (POR) – Team RadioShack
Rod Elingworth (GBR) – Team Sky
Sean Yates (GBR) – Team Sky
Marcus Ljungqvist (SWE) – Team Sky
Scott Sunderland (AUS) – Team Sky
