Diplomas from the UCI for Directeurs

Twenty-six ProTour and Professional Continental Directeurs Sportif can now claim a diploma for having completed the course “From Passion to Performance”. The management training course, held the beginning of November, was sponsored by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

A total of 26 Directeurs Sportif took part in the programme, and were then asked to draw up activity plans for their teams, based on what they had learned. It was on the basis of an assessment of these plans that certificates were issued attesting to the fact that the standards required by the UCI had been achieved, the UCI said in a statement released Tuesday.

Allan Peiper of Columbia-HTC said, "This course, and in particular the fact that there is an examination that you have to pass at the end, will give our profession greater credibility. It means that the competence and knowledge of Directeurs are recognised by a body outside the teams themselves.”

"This obligation, introduced by the UCI, will guarantee that in future the quality of the supervision of riders from all teams will fully satisfy the required standards and checks.” said John Lelangue of BMC Racing Team.

Milram''s Raoul Liebregts, said that "This training has given us essential basic information that no Directeur Sportif of a professional team can do without."

The UCI will require anyone wishing to become a Directeur Sportif to successfully complete this training by 2013 for ProTour teams and 2015 for Professional Continental teams.

List of Course Graduates

Gilles Mas (FRA) – AG2R La Mondiale

John Lelangue (BEL) – BMC Racing Team

Josu Larrazabal Arbaiza (ESP) – Euskaltel-Euskadi

Gorka Gerrikagoitia (ESP) – Euskaltel-Euskadi

Claudio Cozzi (ITA) – Team Katusha

Bart Leysen (BEL) – Team Katusha

Gennady Mikhalylov (RUS) – Team Katusha

Fabrizio Bontempi (ITA) – Lampre-NGC

Brent Copeland (RSA) – Lampre-NGC

Stefano Zanatta (ITA) – Liquigas

Davide Bramati (ITA) – Quick Step

Luca Guercilena (ITA) – Quick Step

Hendrik Redant (BEL) – Silence-Lotto

Herman Frison (BEL) – Silence-Lotto

Alberto Volpi (ITA) – Barloworld

Valerio Piva (ITA) – Team Columbia-HTC

Allan Peiper (AUS) – Team Columbia-HTC

Tristan Hoffmann (NED) – Team Columbia-HTC

Raoul Liebregts (NED) – Team Milram

Ralf Grabsch (GER) – Team Milram

Jochen Hahn (GER) – Team Milram

Jose Azevedo (POR) – Team RadioShack

Rod Elingworth (GBR) – Team Sky

Sean Yates (GBR) – Team Sky

Marcus Ljungqvist (SWE) – Team Sky

Scott Sunderland (AUS) – Team Sky