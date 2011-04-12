Dion, Hammond under the knife after Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 2 Route Adélie de Vitré winner Renaud Dion (Bretagne - Schuller). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 2 Roger Hammond (Garmin-Cervelo). (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Garmin-Cervélo's Roger Hammond and Renaud Dion of Bretagne Schuller are out of the hospital today after being patched up from their crashes in Paris-Roubaix.

Dion suffered a compound fracture to his forearm in a crash on the first cobbled sector, the Troisvilles à Inchy, when he fell along with Vladimir Gusev (Katusha).

He was operated on at a hospital and Cambrai and released today, and is expected to be out for two months, according to AFP.

Hammond went under the knife for two hours on Sunday to treat a wound to his left elbow. Garmin-Cervélo's press agent Marya Pongrace said, "The surgery was long because the wound was deep and they had to explore for tendon and nerve damage (none was found), irrigate and repair it. Preliminary X-rays found no broken bones."