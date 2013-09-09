Dillier steps up to BMC Racing Team for 2014

Image 1 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) crosses the line in front of Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) had all guns firing to take todays stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 5 Silvan Dillier (BMC) attacks the peloton (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 5 of 5 Marvulli and Dillier gave themselves the lead on day 4 but there's still nothing in it. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Silvan Dillier's win at the Tour of Alberta last week was enough to secure the 23-year-old a contract with the BMC Racing Team for 2014.

Dillier had earned a ride in Alberta as a stagiaire, having spent this season racing with BMC's development team. He quickly made an impact, winning the second stage of the race having spent 75km in a two-man breakaway in his fifth victory of the season.

"Silvan has already deliver his first professional victory this week and the future holds many more for him," team president and general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "He is multi-talented, with a number of skills on both the road and track that he will bring to the team."

Dillier, from Switzerland, said that confirmation of his abilities at the next level was not something he expected to see so soon.

"The BMC Racing Team is one of the biggest teams in the world," he said. "There are so many good riders, and, if you get a chance to join this team as a young rider, it is just amazing. I really look forward to the next few years."

The announcement follows the earlier signings of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia), Peter Stetina (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Rick Zabel (Rabobank Development).

