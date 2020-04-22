Digital Swiss 5: Remco Evenepoel and Rohan Dennis headline race 1 start list
By Cyclingnews
Mountainous virtual race attracts a strong line-up across the board
Deceuninck-QuickStep phenomenon Remco Evenepoel and world time trial champion Rohan Dennis headline the first day of the Digital Swiss 5, the virtual race series that kicks off later on Wednesday.
The virtual version of the Tour de Suisse will see 16 WorldTour teams take part, as well as a Swiss national selection and two ProTeams. Three riders from each squad will take part day by day.
Race 1, which kicks off at 5pm CEST, is a 26.6km ride up two climbs between Agarn and Leukerbad. As a result, there are plenty of climbers on the start list.
Read more
Evenepoel is Deceuninck-QuickStep's main man, with the Belgian winning the Vuelta a San Juan and Volta ao Algarve earlier this season. Dennis, meanwhile, will head up Ineos' three-man selection. The Australian was fourth at the Tour Down Under and won an intra-team Alpe du Zwift eRace recently. Il Lombardia winner Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) will also be riding.
Pello Bilbao and Wout Poels form two-thirds of a strong Bahrain-McLaren squad, while young talent Lennard Kämna heads up Bora-Hansgrohe. NTT Pro Cycilng have Ben O'Connor and Louis Meintjes to rely upon, while George Bennett, Sep Kuss and Robert Gesink form a strong Jumbo-Visma trio.
Other notable names down for race 1 include Lawson Craddock (EF Pro Cycling), Simon Geschke (CCC Team), Mathias Frank (AG2R La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (Team Sunweb).
Find out how to watch the race with ExpressVPN no matter your location. Check below for the full start list for race 1.
Digital Swiss 5: race 1 start list
AG2R La Mondiale: Mathias Frank, Nans Peters, Aurélien Paret-Peintre
Bahrain McLaren: Pello Bilbao, Wout Poels, Santiago Buitrago
Bora-Hansgrohe: Matteo Fabbro, Lennard Kämna, Ide Schelling
CCC Team: Simon Geschke, Michael Schär, Attila Valter
Deceuninck-QuickStep: Remco Evenepoel, Pieter Serry, Dries Devenyns
EF Pro Cycling: Simon Clarke, Lawson Craddock, James Whelan
Groupama-FDJ: Kilian Frankiny, Rudy Molard, Sébastian Reichenbach
Israel Start-Up Nation: Matteo Badilatti, Reto Hollenstein, Alexis Renard
Jumbo-Visma: George Bennett, Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss
Lotto Soudal: Sander Armée, Harm Vanhoucke, Viktor Verschaeve
Mitchelton-Scott: Edoardo Affini, Luke Durbridge, Damien Howson
Movistar Team: Imanol Erviti, Sergio Samitier, Carlos Verona
NTT Pro Cycling: Ben O'Connor, Gino Mäder, Louis Meintjes
Rally Cycling: Nathan Brown, Gavin Mannion, Nickolas Zukowsky
Swiss national team: Filippo Colombo, Robin Froidevaux, Fabian Lienhard
Team Ineos: Rohan Dennis, Carlos Rodriguez, Cameron Wurf
Team Sunweb: Chris Hamilton, Nicolas Roche, Wilco Kelderman
Total Direct Énergie: Lilian Calmejane, Paul Ourselin, Simon Sellier
Trek-Segafredo: Gianluca Brambilla, Bauke Mollema, Antonio Nibali
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy