Dietsch and Daho to race BC Bike Race

Image 1 of 5 Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 2 of 5 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 3 of 5 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 4 of 5 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain) is the defending BC Bike Race Champion (Image credit: BC Bike) Image 5 of 5 Marzio Deho (Olympia) (Image credit: BC Bike)

Two top European endurance racers, Thomas Dietsch (Team Bulls) and Marzio Daho (Team Olympia), are coming to Canada to race the BC Bike Race on July 2-9. The two will take on defending champion Canadian Chris Sheppard (Team Rocky Mountain Bikes).

Sheppard has won both the team (with Seamus McGrath) and solo titles in the past and is currently the reigning Canadian Cyclo-Cross National Champion. Sheppard has raced World Cups to great success and is looking forward this year's shake out at BC Bike Race.

Daho, the winner of Trans Rockies in 2008 and the Mongolian Bike Challenge in 2010, has accumulated more than 280 wins in a career spanning 20 years. The Italian shows no signs of slowing down.

Dietsch, a World Cup winner in 2007 and silver medalist at the marathon world championships in 2008, has multiple French national titles and is excited to pit his skills against the challenge of British Columbia's legendary trails.

Other favorites for this year's race include Jason Sager (Team Jamis), who won the Trans Andes; Cory Wallace from Team Kona. Wallace finished fifth at the 2010 Crocodile Trophy.

The race's reputation continues to grow as more foreign riders come from abroad to compete.

"We are very much looking forward to having all these accomplished athletes attend this year's event, the fifth running. All of these athletes are top tier competitors, but more importantly they are friendly guys and cycling ambassadors who will enjoy the experience and share their passions with the other participants," said Andreas Hestler, BCBR Course Director.

Since the World Cups on Grouse Mountain, circa 2001-2003, there has been a dearth of European horse power in British Columbia; that will all change in early July at this year's BC Bike Race.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the BC Bike Race.