Did you win Tyler Farrar's Cervélo R3?

Nora and Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Cycling News)

Congratulations to Nora Radtke, 23, who won Tyler Farrar’s Cervélo R3 bike in the Cyclingnews reader poll. Hailing from Middleton, USA, but currently studying in London, Nora is a huge cycling fan. Levi Leipheimer is among favourite riders.

“When I was 12 I watched my first stage of the Tour de France with my step-dad (he made me). It was Pantani and Armstrong on Ventoux, something that has become a bit legendary but at the time I didn't realize it. After watching the entire stage I was hooked, I've not missed a Tour de France stage since! Not long after I started to get interested in recreational riding myself. My hometown is a great place for riding and I've really come to love the sport. Of course I put it all down to Armstrong/Pantani but it also came from the bond I have with my step-dad! My love for the sport has grown beyond the Tour and I try to go to as many races as I can!”

“How do I feel about wining the bike? At first I thought it was a joke!! I told my step-dad and he was floored, he couldn't believe a Cervelo was coming into the house!

Studying in London will bring the Olympics to Nora's doorstep and she's looking forward to the road race, as well as the Tour de France.

"I'm living in London for graduate school and it'll be exciting to see it in person. Of course it'll be an exciting race to, there should be a handful of favorites on the British team that will make it exciting. I'm also excited to see the Schlecks riding for Johan Bruyneel this year, maybe they can fix their time trailing?"