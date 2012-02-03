Did Wellens and two other riders dope the day before Belgian nationals?
Belgian court said to have information that Van den Brock administered doping products
A Belgian court has information that Luc Van den Broeck administered drugs to Bart Wellens and two other riders the day before the Belgian national cyclo-cross championships, Het Nieuwsblad has reported. Bart and Geert Wellens and Kevin Cant are said to have received doping products either through an injection or a drip at his office.
Van den Broeck, who was questioned for over three hours, denied the charges. “I administered drugs? That makes me laugh. The three have never been together in my office,” he said. “This is pure slander.”
Bart Wellens was taken to hospital before the nationals suffering from high fever and heart and kidney problems. His house was searched last week as part of a court-ordered doping investigation centering on Van den Broeck.
Wellens was questioned by the court for several hours yesterday morning. “I have replied to all questions, even those about my relationship with Van den Broeck,” he said. “I hope everything is cleared up soon.”
Geert Wellens and Keven Cant (Belgian 'cross champion for Elites without contract), were questioned for about 20 minutes each. All three riders gave hair samples which will be tested for evidence of doping.
Bart Wellens said that a check up at the University Hospital in Antwerp shows that he has no more heart problems. Last week it was claimed that his health emergency stemmed from dental problems, and he is to undergo surgery today to remove the problems.
