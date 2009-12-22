Di Luca's CERA hearing scheduled for February
Italian could face ban, significant financial penalty
Danilo Di Luca will face a hearing at the Italian anti-doping Tribunal (TNA) on Monday, February 1, 2010, for his positive test results for CERA during this year's Giro d'Italia.
The Italian was provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on July 22, when it was confirmed that he had tested positive for the third-generation EPO after stages 11 and 18 of the Giro.
Di Luca finished the race second overall, 41 seconds behind winner Denis Menchov (Rabobank).
The Italian Olympic Authority (CONI) seeking a three year ban for Di Luca -- two years for the doping offence and a further year for under the 'aggravating circumstances' clauses of both the UCI and World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. The clauses allow an additional suspension to be imposed if an athlete cannot satisfy their hearing panel that they unknowingly committed the anti-doping offence.
Di Luca, 33, has continued to maintain his innocence since the results of the tests were announced in July.
He was subsequently dismissed by his team, Professional Continental squad LPR-Brakes, on August 12.
If found guilty and handed at least the minimum two year ban, he will also be subject to the pay a fine equal to his net 2009 salary, as well as costs associated with the conduct of his case.
