Di Gregorio EPO saga ends with a four-year ban

Rémy Di Grégorio at the courthouse in Marseille where he was questioned about alleged doping activities.

Rémy di Grégorio's doping case from the 2018 Paris-Nice has finally been concluded with the UCI imposing a four-year ban until March 7, 2022 on the Frenchman.

Di Grégorio tested positive for Aranesp, an easily detected recombinant version of human erythropoietin, the hormone that induces the creation of oxygen-carrying red blood cells. The second-generation EPO drug created by Amgen, normally used to counteract anaemia in dialysis patients, was among the first to be detectable in anti-doping controls, as early as 2002.

The ban resulting from an intelligence-based test taken after stage 5 of the 2018 Paris-Nice was quietly listed on the UCI's running list of sanctions on Monday, with Di Grégorio's results from Paris-Nice through April 11, 2018 annulled.

Di Grégorio announced he would retire in September 2017 but returned for one more year with Delko Marseille Provence KTM, winning the mountains classification in Etoile de Bessèges and a stage in the Tour de la Provence.

After his positive test was announced on April 11, 2018 and the B-sample analysis reportedly confirming the result in early June, Di Grégorio was given a one-year suspended prison sentence from an earlier doping offence.

In 2012, Di Grégorio fell afoul of France's criminal laws against performance-enhancing drugs and sacked by his team after a police raid on the Cofidis hotel at the Tour de France and arrested him and his doctor, a Marseille-based 'naturopath' for ozone blood treatments.

Di Grégorio maintained his innocents and was cleared on charges of possessing doping products, later successfully suing Cofidis for wrongful dismissal.

However, a Marseille court ruled in 2018 that Di Grégorio's internet order that included 100 butterfly needles and 80 syringes, plus a 500mg bottle of glucose "undermined the ethics of sport" and issued the suspended prison sentence for having equipment that can be used for doping.