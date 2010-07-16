Devolder's Vacansoleil deal done?

Image 1 of 2 Stijn Devolder with his championship medal (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) escaped to win the national championship. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Following a year of discontent for Stijn Devolder, it appears that momentum is gathering for the two-time Tour of Flanders winner's exit from Quick Step ahead of a move to Dutch squad Vacansoleil at the end of the season.

Cycling pundit for Dutch network NOS, Mart Smeets, indicated during the 'Studio Sport Summer' program that he believes Devolder will be on the move to Vacansoleil whilst André Greipel is likely to be headed to Omega Pharma-Lotto.

Whilst UCI regulations prohibit the release of rider transfers until September 1, the host of the show revealed Greipel's possible move, which has been supported by confirmation from Omega Pharma-Lotto staff that they have expressed an interest in signing the German.

Smeets pointed to the fact that Devolder would be an asset for Vacansoleil's Spring Classics campaign next season; in a year during which Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere has openly criticised the current Belgian national champion, a move to the Dutch Pro Continental squad may be a wise decision.

Officials from the team have yet to confirm the news due to the aforementioned regulations but it's believed that a two-year deal has been done with the Belgian rider.

Lefevere left Devolder out of his Tour de France squad, despite the rider indicating that the Tour would be a major racing objective during the 2010 season. Quick Step's manager openly criticised him for not racing enough and focusing his efforts on narrow targets.

And as reported on Cyclingnews early last month, Vacansoleil directeur sportif Hillaire Vanderschueren told Dutch daily De Telegraaf there had 'been conversations' with Devolder about riding for the squad in 2011. It now appears that those talks may have come to fruition.