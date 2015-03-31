Devolder takes over for Trek in Cancellara’s absence
Belgian builds confidence at Three Days of De Panne
In the grand tradition of the Flandrien, the quietly-spoken Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) seems to champion actions over words. This is, after all, the man whose lone contribution to Twitter since setting up an account last winter – surely under duress – has been to write: “No time to tweet. Out riding my bike.”
It was hardly surprising, then, that as he reported for duty at the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday morning, Devolder was non-committal about how well he had recuperated from his heavy fall at Dwars door Vlaanderen last week, when he briefly lost consciousness before remounting and riding to the finish in Waregem.
