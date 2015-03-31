Devolder takes over for Trek in Cancellara’s absence

Image 1 of 7 Stijn Devolder lines up at E3 Harelbeke despite a heavy fall at Dwars door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the grand tradition of the Flandrien, the quietly-spoken Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) seems to champion actions over words. This is, after all, the man whose lone contribution to Twitter since setting up an account last winter – surely under duress – has been to write: “No time to tweet. Out riding my bike.”

It was hardly surprising, then, that as he reported for duty at the opening stage of the Three Days of De Panne on Tuesday morning, Devolder was non-committal about how well he had recuperated from his heavy fall at Dwars door Vlaanderen last week, when he briefly lost consciousness before remounting and riding to the finish in Waregem.



