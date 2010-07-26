Devolder leaving Quick Step for Vacansoleil

Image 1 of 2 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) pours on the power. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) wins the Belgian championship (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Stijn Devolder has confirmed that he will leave Quick Step for Vacansoleil ahead of next season. “They give me a good feeling,” he said.

"The negotiations did not take long. The contacts were friendly and this team has big ambitions," Devolder told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"Together with Björn Leukemans, I want to go for victory in the Classics. I do not expect any difficulties. At Quick Step I worked well together with Tom Boonen."

Devolder had problems this year with Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere, who accused the rider of focusing solely on the Tour of Flanders. Devolder, who won the race in 2008 and 2009, finished only 25th in it this year.

The 30-year-old won the Tour of Belgium this year. He turned pro with Vlaanderen-T-Interim in 2002, and rode for US Postal Service/Discovery Channel from 2004 to 2007, before joining Quick Step.