Devolder keen to continue despite no new Trek-Segafredo deal

Stijn Devolder wants to ride one more year, even though Trek-Segafredo has said it will not re-sign him. The veteran Belgian said he has had contact with at least one other team for a final year on the road, whilst hoping that Trek-Segafredo might change its mind.

"I was in Canada when I was informed by letter that my team no longer want to rely on my services," the 37-year-old told nieuwsblad.be.

His search for a new team may soon bear fruit. "On Monday night I received a call from an interested team, and it appeals to me," he added. He would not name the team, but said he hopes to come to an agreement by early November.

"Then I will start training with a view to the new season. I'm not done with this sport. I am one hundred per cent motivated to keep on going," he said. "If we come to an agreement, then I'm going to show everybody that I am not passé."

Devolder has not completely relinquished hope of remaining with Trek-Segafredo, but insisted he would leave on good terms.

"Maybe we can still come to terms with Trek Segafredo. If not, we go as friends. Sports director Dirk Demol always stuck his neck out for me."

Devolder has not had a win since taking his third Belgian road championships title in 2013, though he finished second overall in the Three Days of De Panne in 2015. He has been with Trek since 2013, and was actually never there to win races.

"I think I've done what I was entrusted with and what I was paid for: to accompany Fabian Cancellara as much as possible," he said. "I was always the last man from the team on his side. I think of E3 where I wore myself out to bring him back into the race, or the Tour of Flanders. I gave 110 percent. I did not conserve a gram energy for myself."

The Belgian turned pro in 2002 and has ridden for five teams over the years. He won the Tour of Flanders in 2008 and 2009. His biggest year was 2008, when he won not only Flanders but also the overall titles in the Volta ao Algarve and the Tour of Belgium, as well as the national time trial title. In 2010 he won both the national road and time trial titles, plus the Tour of Belgium.