Details released for opening Giro d'Italia stages

The course of the Giro d'Italia's 2010 opening stage. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Organisers of the Giro d'Italia have announced the details of the race's opening stages in the Netherlands. The opening stage of the race's 93rd edition will take place on Saturday May 8.

An 8.4km time trial will send riders directly through Amsterdam's historical city centre, beginning at the Museumplein in the heart of Amsterdam and finishing at the Olympic Stadium, passing the Van Gogh Museum along the way.

The second stage will also depart from Museumplein, sending riders out for a 213km stage to the centre of Utrecht. The final stage in the Netherlands will run from Amsterdam's financial district, the Zuidas, and finish in Middelburg.

“Amsterdam loves both the bicycle and top-level sport, making it the ideal city to host the start of this prestigious international cycle event. Amsterdam is looking forward with excitement to the beginning of May," said Deputy mayor Carolien Gehrels.

The Giro d'Italia will not be the only Grand Tour to start in the Netherlands this year. The Tour de France will have its depart from Rotterdam in July. The Vuelta a Espana began in Assen in 2009, making an unprecedented three Grand Tour starts from the country in a row.