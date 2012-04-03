Démare out of Scheldeprijs and Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) winner of the Cholet Pays de Loire (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Points classification winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ-Big Mat). (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Arnaud Demare (FDJ-BigMat) wins in Cholet (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

FDJ rider Arnaud Démare will have to wait another year to discover the pleasures of riding Paris-Roubaix. Scheduled to make his first experience of the 'Hell of the North' this weekend, the new French sprint star is suffering from a wrist injury sustained at a crash in the Three Days of De Panne, and therefore will not race until further notice.

"Arnaud has hurt his wrist, but there is no fracture, just a muscle strain," the team announced on its Twitter account on Monday. He will therefore not race Wednesday's Scheldeprijs, either.

The 2011 U23 world champion has already achieved four victories this season, notably a stage at the Tour of Qatar, the GP Samyn, a stage of the Three Days of West Flanders and the GP Cholet. The 20-year-old will however not race the Tour de France this year yet, but he is scheduled to take part in the Giro d'Italia. "We will wait and see what his wrist injury is exactly and then we'll make up a new programme for the next few weeks. But he will be in the Giro d'Italia," FDJ team manager Marc Madiot told Eurosport.

