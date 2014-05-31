Dehaes misses time cut at Giro d'Italia time trial

Image 1 of 3 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) takes his first win in almost five years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol Team) crashed on the last corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kenny Dehaes will not be allowed to finish the Giro d'Italia, or the “Giro de merda,” as he called it. The Lotto Belisol rider suffered two chain failures in Friday's mountain time trial, and finished 21:20 slower than stage winner Nairo Quintana. The gap was more than the allowed percentage and the Belgian was removed from the race for being over the time limit.

Dehaes broke his chain with 5 km to go, and again with 1 km to go. He did not have a following team car, and received no support from a neutral service vehicle. A bystander helped him repair the chain the first time, and a team staff member pushed him on the second occasion.

“Thx ‪@giroditalia! You've treated me like an animal on Gavia and Stelvio and now after 2 mechanicals I need to go home! Grande Giro di merda,” he tweeted angrily.

His teammate and roommate Tosh Van der Sande was equally upset, tweeting, “Really ? You kidding me ? No respect for the riders... First make sure you can put a bike in every car ! We don't have 8 cars here...” He later tweeted, “We can ride in the snow... But if you have a mechanical problem they put you out... Grande giro."

Adam Hansen tweeted, "Jo ‪@giroditalia you can't take out ‪@Kennydehaes because his chain snapped twice and you failed to provide neutral support for him! ‪#unfair!!”

Van der Sande closed the evening out by posting a photo of his hotel room, saying, “Roomie missing :-( ! ‪#keepKennyinthegiro"