Degenkolb hoping for Tour de France debut

Image 1 of 3 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) wins in Galicia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano) is getting used to this. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Argos-Shimano sprinter John Degenkolb says there’s ‘no battle’ between himself and teammate Marcel Kittel for a place at next season’s Tour de France, insisting the two can work and win together.

The two German riders won 25 of Argos-Shimano's 30 victories in 2012. Degenkolb took five of those wins at the Vuelta a España. He believes that performance should secure him a place in the Argos-Shimano Tour squad.

“It is a big goal for me next year,” the 23-year-old told Cycling News HD. “First, I hope that we make the step to the WorldTour and then we are guaranteed to be there.”

“If we cannot make the step (up to WorldTour status) then I hope the ASO will give us a wildcard pretty soon and then we can focus on the Tour.”

Argos-Shimano rode the 2012 Tour de France thanks to a wild card invitation but struggled to make an impact. Degenkolb didn't make the Tour team, while Kittel’s debut was cut short with stomach problems.

Both sprinters have improved since the summer and Degenkolb doesn’t foresee any problems in the future.

“I really would like to ride with him and to split the stages in some way. Then we could say ‘today we will ride for you and tomorrow it will be my turn’,” he suggested.

“I am strong enough to hold the position and bring him into position. He is strong enough to bring me there when we have a hard final. I also have, with Koen de Kort, a really good leadout man and he can lead me out after a hard stage.”

Degenkolb made his name last season, his first as a pro, with two stage wins at the Critérium du Dauphiné. He moved to Argos-Shimano, after the HTC squad folded at the end of 2011. “It was a really strange situation as a young rider,” he recalls. “I was only 22 and I didn’t know what is going on next year and where I was going to ride. It was a strange situation and you wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

