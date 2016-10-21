Defending champion Mollema and Trek-Segafredo presented at Japan Cup - Gallery

Image 1 of 32 Defending champion Bauke Mollema at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Taylor Phinney (BMC) making his own mark on the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Mathew Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Xabier Zandido Echaide at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Team Sky at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Oscar Pujol Munzo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 Sho Hatsuyama at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Fabian Cancellara speaks to the press at the 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 Damiano Cunego at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 ORica-BikeExchange at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye at the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Alex Peters (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 Christian Meier (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Lampre-Merida Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 Jasper Stuyven at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Theo Bos at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of the Japan Cup presented teams on stage for what is set as one of the final UCI events of the season. Those presented on stage were Trek-Segafredo's defending champion Bauke Mollema and soon-to-be-retired Fabian Cancellara.

The weekend will start with a criterium on Saturday, October 22 and finish with the UCI 1.HC road race on Sunday, October 23. Last year, Mollema won the road race after he outpaced Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Yukiya Arashiro (Japan National Team) at the end of a selective 144.2-kilometre route, which was based on the 1990 World Championships course.

View the gallery above of the team presentation ahead of the event.