Defending champion Mollema and Trek-Segafredo presented at Japan Cup - Gallery

Riders on stage ahead of season finale

Defending champion Bauke Mollema at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Novo Nordisk

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) making his own mark on the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mathew Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Xabier Zandido Echaide at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Oscar Pujol Munzo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sho Hatsuyama at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara speaks to the press at the 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
ORica-BikeExchange at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye at the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alex Peters (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christian Meier (Orica-BikeExchange)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lampre-Merida Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jasper Stuyven at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Theo Bos at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at Japan Cup team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Organisers of the Japan Cup presented teams on stage for what is set as one of the final UCI events of the season. Those presented on stage were Trek-Segafredo's defending champion Bauke Mollema and soon-to-be-retired Fabian Cancellara.

The weekend will start with a criterium on Saturday, October 22 and finish with the UCI 1.HC road race on Sunday, October 23. Last year, Mollema won the road race after he outpaced Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Yukiya Arashiro (Japan National Team) at the end of a selective 144.2-kilometre route, which was based on the 1990 World Championships course.

View the gallery above of the team presentation ahead of the event.

 