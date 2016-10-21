Defending champion Mollema and Trek-Segafredo presented at Japan Cup - Gallery

Image 1 of 32
Defending champion Bauke Mollema at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32
Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32
Taylor Phinney (BMC) making his own mark on the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32
Mathew Hayman (Orica-BikeExchange) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32
Xabier Zandido Echaide at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32
Team Sky at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32
Oscar Pujol Munzo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32
Sho Hatsuyama at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32
Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32
Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32
Fabian Cancellara speaks to the press at the 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32
BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32
BMC Racing at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32
Damiano Cunego at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32
ORica-BikeExchange at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32
2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32
Fabian Cancellara waves goodbye at the at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32
Trek-Segafredo at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32
Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32
Alex Peters (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32
Christian Meier (Orica-BikeExchange)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32
Yukiya Arashiro (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32
Lampre-Merida Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32
Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32
Cannondale-Drapac at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32
2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32
Jasper Stuyven at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32
Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32
Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32
Theo Bos at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) at Japan Cup team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Organisers of the
Japan Cup presented teams on stage for what is set as one of the final UCI events of the season. Those presented on stage were Trek-Segafredo's defending champion Bauke Mollema and soon-to-be-retired Fabian Cancellara.
The weekend will start with a criterium on Saturday, October 22 and finish with the UCI 1.HC road race on Sunday, October 23. Last year,
Mollema won the road race after he outpaced Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Yukiya Arashiro (Japan National Team) at the end of a selective 144.2-kilometre route, which was based on the 1990 World Championships course.
View the gallery above of the team presentation ahead of the event.