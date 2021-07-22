Declercq extends for two years with Deceuninck-QuickStep

Tim Declercq has become the latest Deceuninck-QuickStep rider to extend his contract, adding two years to his time at Belgian squad.

The 32-year-old, who joined the team in 2017, will now stay through to the end of the 2023 season. He's a key member of the squad, often riding at the front of the peloton for hours on end in service of his teammates.

Declercq said that he was pleased to continue with the team, which will be known as QuickStep-AlphaVinyl next season after current co-sponsor Deceuninck reach the end of their deal this year.

"I’m super happy that I can stay with the team of my heart," he said in a statement released by the team. "The confidence that Patrick shows me is really nice, especially the fact I could sign that quickly. When I’ve worked a lot during a race and it ends up with the Wolfpack winning, it gives me a lot of joy and I feel part of that victory.

"I’m satisfied with the role I have in the team, and I feel appreciated for what I do, I know that this is where I can show my qualities. This is a professional team, but you also get a heart-warming family feeling, which helps you perform and motivates you to give absolutely everything. You are not just a rider here, most importantly, you’re a human being."

Declercq's work has been key to the team's success over the years, including at the recent Tour de France, where Mark Cavendish sprinted to four stage wins and the green jersey while Julian Alaphilippe took victory on the opening stage and wore yellow for three days.

In recognition of his riding, he was voted as the best domestique in the world by a poll of his fellow pros as part of Cyclingnews' Domestique Week last year.

"Tim is a great asset for the team," Deceuninck-QuickStep CEO Patrick Lefevere said. "He isn’t the kind of rider who will win a lot of races himself, but instead he’s the one who has a lot of influence in how the race evolves by controlling the breakaway.

"He always goes all-out for his teammates and is there when needed at all times, he’s really strong and very committed. I’m confident he will continue to be an important part of the squad in the next two seasons."

The team is rumoured to be taking on Lotto Soudal co-sponsor Soudal as a main sponsor in 2023, while QuickStep is on board until 2027. Key riders Remco Evenepoel (2026), Kasper Asgreen (2024), Julian Alaphilippe (2024), Fabio Jakobsen (2023), and Michael Mørkøv (2023) have already extended their contracts, while Cavendish is set to stay after his Tour successes.