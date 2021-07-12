Deceuninck-QuickStep to become QuickStep-AlphaVinyl for 2022

Deceuninck-Quickstep work to keep Mark Cavendish in the Tour de France on stage 15

Deceuninck-QuickStep are set to become QuickStep-AlphaVinyl for next season, the team has announced.

Co-sponsor Deceuninck leaves their role after three seasons with the team, leaving long-time sponsor, flooring company QuickStep, to take sole main sponsorship for 2022.

The team announced on Monday's Tour de France rest day that QuickStep brand AlphaVinyl would take the secondary sponsor slot next season.

“We’re very pleased to continue our decades-long sponsorship of the Wolfpack, and also very excited to link our Alpha Vinyl flooring product range to the team through a new name”, said Ruben Desmet, President of Unilin Flooring, QuickStep's parent company.

The news comes shortly after reports that adhesive manufacturer Soudal would be making a switch from sponsoring Lotto to sponsoring QuickStep for 2023. Earlier this season, QuickStep extended their partnership with the team – which began back in 2003 – to 2027.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's long-term future is secure, with the team having recently signed several key riders to long-term extensions. Remco Evenepoel signed on through 2026, while Tour of Flanders champion Kasper Asgreen and world champion Julian Alaphilippe have signed up through 2024. Fabio Jakonsen and Michael Mørkøv have also extended their contracts with the team.

João Almeida and sprinter Sam Bennett will leave the team next year, with Alpecin-Fenix sprinter Tim Merlier among those rumoured to be joining in place of the Irishman.

The team is currently enjoy a successful Tour de France campaign, taking a stage win and a day in the yellow jersey with Julian Alaphilippe and four stage wins as well as the points classification lead with Mark Cavendish.