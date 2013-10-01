De Gendt losing hope for a new team

Image 1 of 3 Thomas De Gendt has his hands full (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 3 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) has his eye on an Alpe d'Huez stage victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt has given himself one more month to find a team for the 2014 season. If he is not successful, he will have to put an end to his career.

The Belgian, who finished third in the Giro d'Italia 2012, rides for Vacansoleil-DCM, which is ending after this season.

He is said to be up – again – for the final available place on Omega Pharma-QuickStep, but told Het Nieuwsblad that he has not heard from team manger Patrick Lefevere. “I read that I'm going up against Igor Anton. Before that it was Jan Bakelants. I think it will be difficult.”

Anton rides for Euskaltel-Euskadi, which is also ending after this season. Bakelants was signed for what was believed to be the last place on the team, but reports today indicate that Janier Acevedo, who had an oral agreement with the team, will sign instead with Garmin-Sharp, opening up another spot.

Garmin-Sharp is also an option for De Gendt, but as he pointed out “There are 120 riders looking for another team. I can do nothing but wait and hope.

“But if I have nothing against the end of October, I know it's over.”