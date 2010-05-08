DC Giro organisers checking out Amsterdam

The Giro DC 2012 working group: Mark Sommers with g4's Alice Armstrong, Kristen Reiss and Robin Morton (Image credit: Laura Weislo)

The Giro d'Italia is turning into a globe trotter. The 2010 version of the race starts today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and the tentative plans to stage the opening of the race in Washington, DC in 2012 are begging to take shape.

The Washington, DC, race organisers have sent a delegation to Amsterdam, to get a feel for things. “It's been a productive trip so far,” Robin Morton of g4 Productions told Cyclingnews. “We are here with a mini-delegation of people from the D.C. agencies to look at the logistics, and to see what the people in Amsterdam are doing.

“We met with the Amsterdam mayor's office, to see how they are handling things. We are finding out about their infrastructure and what events they are handling,” Morton said. There was also a meeting with a British air transport company regarding the intercontinental transfer of riders, officials and equipment.

“We are making great progress in DC, and had hoped to have an official announcement here,” she said. “But they haven't yet said anything about 2011, so they can't announce 2012 yet."