Davison, Cupitt and McLeod highlight 2012 Budget Forklifts squad

Image 1 of 5 Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts) broke away on the first lap in a bold move to try and disrupt the plans of others. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 5 The team vehicles and bike for the continental Budget Forklifts team. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 5 The Noosa men's criterium being led last year by Budget Forklifts. (Image credit: USM Events) Image 4 of 5 Team Budget Forklifts will be hoping for better results in the remainder of the Scody Cup Series. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 5 Luke Davison and Brian Mcleod at the finish of the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic. Mcleod was 3rd, while Davison edged Lachlan Morton for 5th. (Image credit: Alex Hinds)

Australian UCI continental team Budget Forklifts has released its 2012 roster, with several returning riders including Peter Herzig, Michael Cupitt, Luke Davison and Brian McLeod, joined by a mix of solid new recruits. Top of that list is Mark O'Brien who was a standout in the Grafton to Inverell while riding for team TDU and impressed team management enough to bring him on board.

Team manager Jeremy Betts said the team were excited for the season ahead, and was particularly impressed by the quality many of the team's younger riders had shown at the team training camp this week in Mount Beauty, Victoria.

Brian McLeod also added that the under 23 road national championships would be the his and team's first big goal of the season, in which the team will be fielding a number of its top riders.

"I definitely want to give that a good crack," said McLeod.

Budget Forklifts finished third in the overall rankings for the 2011 National Road Series, and was one of the most active teams in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in October.

Budget Forklifts for 2012: Michael Cupitt, Luke Davison, Peter Herzig, Peter Loft, Ryan MacAnally, Brian McLeod, Shaun McCarthy, Mark O’Brien, Luke Ockerby, Jason Spencer, Marc Williams, Blair Windsor, Sam Witmitz