Davison, Cupitt and McLeod highlight 2012 Budget Forklifts squad
Mark O’Brien comes to NRS squad after impressive season
Australian UCI continental team Budget Forklifts has released its 2012 roster, with several returning riders including Peter Herzig, Michael Cupitt, Luke Davison and Brian McLeod, joined by a mix of solid new recruits. Top of that list is Mark O'Brien who was a standout in the Grafton to Inverell while riding for team TDU and impressed team management enough to bring him on board.
Related Articles
Watch this space: Phil Grenfell, the NRS's next Von Hoff?
Budget Forklifts' young guns Davison and Mcleod lead the way for team in Grafton
Interview: Sean Muir talks about the future of the NRS
Santos North Western Tour aiming for NRS inclusion in 2013
Genesys Wealth Advisers set for 2012 NRS title defence
Team manager Jeremy Betts said the team were excited for the season ahead, and was particularly impressed by the quality many of the team's younger riders had shown at the team training camp this week in Mount Beauty, Victoria.
Brian McLeod also added that the under 23 road national championships would be the his and team's first big goal of the season, in which the team will be fielding a number of its top riders.
"I definitely want to give that a good crack," said McLeod.
Budget Forklifts finished third in the overall rankings for the 2011 National Road Series, and was one of the most active teams in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour in October.
Budget Forklifts for 2012: Michael Cupitt, Luke Davison, Peter Herzig, Peter Loft, Ryan MacAnally, Brian McLeod, Shaun McCarthy, Mark O’Brien, Luke Ockerby, Jason Spencer, Marc Williams, Blair Windsor, Sam Witmitz
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy