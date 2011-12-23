Budget Forklifts announce new partnership with Specialized

Image 1 of 2 The team vehicles and bike for the continental Budget Forklifts team. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Budget Forklifts will ride the top of the range Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Budget Forklifts have announced a new equipment partnership with bike manufacturer Specialized, with the NRS team to ride the company's top of the range road and time trial bikes.

The partnership will also extend to the supply of shoes and helmets. With a calendar that will see the team taking on some Asian and Australian racing, the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL4 and S-Works SHIV TT Module will hopefully give the team an edge as they aspire to build on their third overall NRS ranking in 2011.

"I am really excited to begin this new partnership with Specialized," said team manager Jeremy Betts at the teams Mount Beauty training base in Victoria. "When it comes to equipment choices, we looked for the most technologically advanced company to give us an advantage over our competitors, and within the first couple of rides of our riders receiving their bikes it was evident that they are indeed that.

"Budget Forklifts as a company is renowned for our attention to detail and incredibly high standards and so shares with Specialized parallel visions and values."

Speaking on behalf of Specialized Australia, Sam Monardo praised the deal, which he added would continue to build on the local presence.

"We are proud that the Budget Forklifts team will ride Specialized frames, forks, cranks, shoes and helmets in 2012," said Monardo. "The relationship with the team is about competing and winning, but also in supporting Australian cycling."

The Western Australian registered Budget Forklifts is expected to announce a largely unchanged line-up for next year's assault on the National Road Series.

Specialized recently announced a partnership with new Australian women's team Specialized SA.