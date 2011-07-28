Davison and Plaxton top final US Pro XCT standings
National series wrapped up in Missoula, Montana
Lea Davison (Specialized) won the final race on USA Cycling's Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) calendar (Pro XCT), the Missoula XC on Marshall Mountain in Missoula, Montana to overcome a 10-point deficit to Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and top the final women's standings. Despite hometown hero Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) winning the last race on the US Pro XCT schedule, Max Plaxton (Specialized USA Factory Racing) topped the men's standings.
Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished between Plaxton and Schultz in the final standings. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) finished fourth, 30 points ahead of Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant).
Davison and Gould were followed by Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) in third place while Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team) placed fourth and Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) finished fifth in the final women's Pro XCT standings.
In earning her first win on the Pro XCT, Davison was nearly two minutes faster than her closest competitor, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), and three minutes faster than Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in the final results. Nash took a slight lead on the second of the four-lap women's contest. Davison capitalized on Nash riding off the singletrack to take the lead and never relinquished it. Proving to be the fastest climber and a strong descender, Davison gradually expanded her lead throughout the remaining two laps of the race.
Schultz won with a time of 1:18:49, one minute faster than his teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and 2:34 faster than series winner Plaxton. The top three finishers in the final results stayed together through the first four of five laps of a course that has a lot of steep climbing, sharp descents and not a lot of recovery. Schultz countered to regain the lead and maintain his advantage through the descents, although the three riders stayed tightly packed. Schultz emerged in front on the final lap and, using the raucous energy from friends and family scattered throughout the course, rode away from Plaxton and Horgan-Kobelski for the win.
See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the US Pro XCT finals in Missoula, Montana.
US Pro XCT final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Plaxton
|1140
|pts
|2
|Todd Wells
|910
|3
|Sam Schultz
|890
|4
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski
|750
|5
|Adam Craig
|720
|6
|Stephen Ettinger
|630
|7
|Sid Taberlay
|590
|8
|Spencer Paxson
|565
|9
|Jeremiah Bishop
|560
|10
|Geoff Kabush
|480
|11
|Rotem Ishay
|445
|12
|Adam Morka
|420
|13
|Barry Wicks
|300
|14
|Kerry Werner
|259
|15
|Ryan Woodall
|256
|16
|Mitchell Hoke
|254
|17
|Raphael Gagne
|250
|18
|Carl Decker
|250
|19
|Ryan Trebon
|210
|20
|Ignacio Torres
|202
|21
|Tj Woodruff
|189
|22
|Kris Sneddon
|188
|23
|Troy Wells
|187
|24
|Jason Sager
|185
|25
|Jack Hinkens
|174
|26
|Juan Carlos Herndandez
|160
|27
|Drew Edsall
|158
|28
|Peter Glassford
|155
|29
|Justin Lindine
|142
|30
|Lachlan Norris
|130
|31
|Derek Zandstra
|130
|32
|Dana Weber
|112
|33
|Benjamin Sonntag
|85
|34
|Seamus Powell
|80
|35
|Thomas Turner
|80
|36
|John Curry
|80
|37
|Bryson Perry
|72
|38
|Colton Andersen
|70
|39
|Colin Cares
|69
|40
|Russell Finsterwald
|66
|41
|Alejando Barajas
|55
|42
|Emmanuel Valencia
|52
|43
|Brad Bingham
|50
|44
|Tristan Schouten
|50
|45
|Vincent Lombardi
|50
|46
|Brian Matter
|45
|47
|Rick Wetherald
|42
|48
|Jesse Anthony
|40
|49
|Matt Gordon
|40
|50
|John Nobil
|40
|51
|Miguel Valadez
|39
|52
|Bryan Fawley
|35
|53
|Nathan Guerra
|35
|54
|Kalan Beisel
|35
|55
|Joshua Carlson
|32
|56
|Ben Parsons
|30
|57
|Mitch Bailey
|30
|58
|Antoine Caron
|28
|59
|Blake Harlan
|28
|60
|Adam Snyder
|28
|61
|Kevin Fish
|26
|62
|Mike Phillips
|26
|63
|Thomas Sampson
|25
|64
|Francis Morin
|24
|65
|Brandon Draugelis
|24
|66
|Zachary Valdez
|23
|67
|Eric Batty
|23
|68
|Lukas Buchli
|22
|69
|Tad Elliott
|20
|70
|Jose Juan Escarcega
|20
|71
|Brian Van Ulden
|20
|72
|Phil Grove
|18
|73
|Jeff Herrera
|18
|74
|Ben Bostrom
|18
|75
|Jorge Munoz
|18
|76
|Cody Kaiser
|16
|77
|Brady Kappius
|16
|78
|Tyson Wagler
|16
|79
|Sean Donovan
|14
|80
|Jason Siegle
|14
|81
|Aaron Elwell
|12
|82
|David Tinker Juarez
|12
|83
|Peter Ostroski
|10
|84
|Marton Blazso
|10
|85
|Aaron Bradford
|9
|86
|Lucas Brusseau
|9
|87
|Kevin Bradford-Paris
|8
|88
|Martin Cox
|8
|89
|Kevin Smallman
|8
|90
|Jason Young
|7
|91
|Andy Schultz
|6
|92
|Tim Allen
|6
|93
|John Rines
|6
|94
|Ken Onodera
|5
|95
|Craig Wohlschlae
|5
|96
|Brent Gorman
|4
|97
|Anthony Sinyard
|4
|98
|Ned Overend
|4
|99
|Blake Zumbrunnen
|3
|100
|Menso De Jong
|3
|101
|Graham Aldredge
|3
|102
|Jim Hewett
|3
|103
|Ronald Stawicki
|3
|104
|Wiley Mosley
|2
|105
|Colin Osborn
|2
|106
|Darrin Braun
|1
|107
|David Hanes
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison
|1090
|pts
|2
|Georgia Gould
|910
|3
|Emily Batty
|880
|4
|Chloe Forsman
|810
|5
|Krista Park
|738
|6
|Heather Irmiger
|700
|7
|Judy Freeman
|595
|8
|Sarah Kaufmann
|486
|9
|Zephanie Blasi
|470
|10
|Kelli Emmett
|400
|11
|Catherine Pendrel
|390
|12
|Carolyn Popovic
|351
|13
|Katerina Nash
|350
|14
|Erica Zaveta
|345
|15
|Amanda Carey
|340
|16
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez
|328
|17
|Kathy Sherwin
|320
|18
|Nina Baum
|300
|19
|Lydia Tanner
|172
|20
|Teal Stetson-Lee
|170
|21
|Marie-Helen Premont
|160
|22
|Pua Mata
|140
|23
|Amanda Sin
|130
|24
|Linnea Koons
|128
|25
|Mical Dyck
|120
|26
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Ma Couzet
|110
|27
|Shannon Gibson
|105
|28
|Kaila Hart
|94
|29
|Kelsy Bingham
|90
|30
|Sarah Maile
|85
|31
|Jenna Rinehart
|80
|32
|Erica Tingey
|70
|33
|Deyanira Guerrero
|69
|34
|Abby Strigel
|60
|35
|Laura Bietola
|55
|36
|Bryna Blanchard
|55
|37
|Rebecca Rusch
|50
|38
|Catherine Vipond
|45
|39
|Aleksandra Mooradian
|35
|40
|Susan Stephens
|35
|41
|Susan Butler
|30
|42
|Kim Eppen
|28
|43
|Danelle Kabush
|28
|44
|Kristina Laforge
|26
|45
|Melanie Colavito
|24
|46
|Alice Pennington
|24
|47
|Meghan Korol
|22
|48
|Lisa Krayer
|20
|49
|Rebecca Beaumont
|20
|50
|Brandi Heisterman
|18
|51
|Maren Cosens
|16
|52
|Susan Juedes
|14
|53
|Rebecca Blatt
|12
|54
|Caroline Mani
|10
|55
|Anna Fortner
|9
|56
|Caley Brooks
|8
|57
|Laura Winberry
|7
