Davison and Plaxton top final US Pro XCT standings

Image 1 of 2 Lea Davison (Specialized) descends "the wall" with a lead over Katerina Nash (Luna) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Max Plaxton (Specialized) chases Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Lea Davison (Specialized) won the final race on USA Cycling's Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) calendar (Pro XCT), the Missoula XC on Marshall Mountain in Missoula, Montana to overcome a 10-point deficit to Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and top the final women's standings. Despite hometown hero Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) winning the last race on the US Pro XCT schedule, Max Plaxton (Specialized USA Factory Racing) topped the men's standings.

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished between Plaxton and Schultz in the final standings. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) finished fourth, 30 points ahead of Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant).

Davison and Gould were followed by Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) in third place while Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team) placed fourth and Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) finished fifth in the final women's Pro XCT standings.

In earning her first win on the Pro XCT, Davison was nearly two minutes faster than her closest competitor, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), and three minutes faster than Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in the final results. Nash took a slight lead on the second of the four-lap women's contest. Davison capitalized on Nash riding off the singletrack to take the lead and never relinquished it. Proving to be the fastest climber and a strong descender, Davison gradually expanded her lead throughout the remaining two laps of the race.

Schultz won with a time of 1:18:49, one minute faster than his teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and 2:34 faster than series winner Plaxton. The top three finishers in the final results stayed together through the first four of five laps of a course that has a lot of steep climbing, sharp descents and not a lot of recovery. Schultz countered to regain the lead and maintain his advantage through the descents, although the three riders stayed tightly packed. Schultz emerged in front on the final lap and, using the raucous energy from friends and family scattered throughout the course, rode away from Plaxton and Horgan-Kobelski for the win.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the US Pro XCT finals in Missoula, Montana.

US Pro XCT final standings

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton 1140 pts 2 Todd Wells 910 3 Sam Schultz 890 4 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski 750 5 Adam Craig 720 6 Stephen Ettinger 630 7 Sid Taberlay 590 8 Spencer Paxson 565 9 Jeremiah Bishop 560 10 Geoff Kabush 480 11 Rotem Ishay 445 12 Adam Morka 420 13 Barry Wicks 300 14 Kerry Werner 259 15 Ryan Woodall 256 16 Mitchell Hoke 254 17 Raphael Gagne 250 18 Carl Decker 250 19 Ryan Trebon 210 20 Ignacio Torres 202 21 Tj Woodruff 189 22 Kris Sneddon 188 23 Troy Wells 187 24 Jason Sager 185 25 Jack Hinkens 174 26 Juan Carlos Herndandez 160 27 Drew Edsall 158 28 Peter Glassford 155 29 Justin Lindine 142 30 Lachlan Norris 130 31 Derek Zandstra 130 32 Dana Weber 112 33 Benjamin Sonntag 85 34 Seamus Powell 80 35 Thomas Turner 80 36 John Curry 80 37 Bryson Perry 72 38 Colton Andersen 70 39 Colin Cares 69 40 Russell Finsterwald 66 41 Alejando Barajas 55 42 Emmanuel Valencia 52 43 Brad Bingham 50 44 Tristan Schouten 50 45 Vincent Lombardi 50 46 Brian Matter 45 47 Rick Wetherald 42 48 Jesse Anthony 40 49 Matt Gordon 40 50 John Nobil 40 51 Miguel Valadez 39 52 Bryan Fawley 35 53 Nathan Guerra 35 54 Kalan Beisel 35 55 Joshua Carlson 32 56 Ben Parsons 30 57 Mitch Bailey 30 58 Antoine Caron 28 59 Blake Harlan 28 60 Adam Snyder 28 61 Kevin Fish 26 62 Mike Phillips 26 63 Thomas Sampson 25 64 Francis Morin 24 65 Brandon Draugelis 24 66 Zachary Valdez 23 67 Eric Batty 23 68 Lukas Buchli 22 69 Tad Elliott 20 70 Jose Juan Escarcega 20 71 Brian Van Ulden 20 72 Phil Grove 18 73 Jeff Herrera 18 74 Ben Bostrom 18 75 Jorge Munoz 18 76 Cody Kaiser 16 77 Brady Kappius 16 78 Tyson Wagler 16 79 Sean Donovan 14 80 Jason Siegle 14 81 Aaron Elwell 12 82 David Tinker Juarez 12 83 Peter Ostroski 10 84 Marton Blazso 10 85 Aaron Bradford 9 86 Lucas Brusseau 9 87 Kevin Bradford-Paris 8 88 Martin Cox 8 89 Kevin Smallman 8 90 Jason Young 7 91 Andy Schultz 6 92 Tim Allen 6 93 John Rines 6 94 Ken Onodera 5 95 Craig Wohlschlae 5 96 Brent Gorman 4 97 Anthony Sinyard 4 98 Ned Overend 4 99 Blake Zumbrunnen 3 100 Menso De Jong 3 101 Graham Aldredge 3 102 Jim Hewett 3 103 Ronald Stawicki 3 104 Wiley Mosley 2 105 Colin Osborn 2 106 Darrin Braun 1 107 David Hanes 1