Davison and Plaxton top final US Pro XCT standings

National series wrapped up in Missoula, Montana

Image 1 of 2

Lea Davison (Specialized) descends "the wall" with a lead over Katerina Nash (Luna)

Lea Davison (Specialized) descends "the wall" with a lead over Katerina Nash (Luna)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 2

Max Plaxton (Specialized) chases Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek)

Max Plaxton (Specialized) chases Sam Schultz (Subaru Trek)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Lea Davison (Specialized) won the final race on USA Cycling's Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) calendar (Pro XCT), the Missoula XC on Marshall Mountain in Missoula, Montana to overcome a 10-point deficit to Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and top the final women's standings. Despite hometown hero Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) winning the last race on the US Pro XCT schedule, Max Plaxton (Specialized USA Factory Racing) topped the men's standings.

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) finished between Plaxton and Schultz in the final standings. Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) finished fourth, 30 points ahead of Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant).

Davison and Gould were followed by Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) in third place while Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team) placed fourth and Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) finished fifth in the final women's Pro XCT standings.

In earning her first win on the Pro XCT, Davison was nearly two minutes faster than her closest competitor, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), and three minutes faster than Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) in the final results. Nash took a slight lead on the second of the four-lap women's contest. Davison capitalized on Nash riding off the singletrack to take the lead and never relinquished it. Proving to be the fastest climber and a strong descender, Davison gradually expanded her lead throughout the remaining two laps of the race.

Schultz won with a time of 1:18:49, one minute faster than his teammate Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) and 2:34 faster than series winner Plaxton. The top three finishers in the final results stayed together through the first four of five laps of a course that has a lot of steep climbing, sharp descents and not a lot of recovery. Schultz countered to regain the lead and maintain his advantage through the descents, although the three riders stayed tightly packed. Schultz emerged in front on the final lap and, using the raucous energy from friends and family scattered throughout the course, rode away from Plaxton and Horgan-Kobelski for the win.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the US Pro XCT finals in Missoula, Montana.

US Pro XCT final standings

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton1140pts
2Todd Wells910
3Sam Schultz890
4Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski750
5Adam Craig720
6Stephen Ettinger630
7Sid Taberlay590
8Spencer Paxson565
9Jeremiah Bishop560
10Geoff Kabush480
11Rotem Ishay445
12Adam Morka420
13Barry Wicks300
14Kerry Werner259
15Ryan Woodall256
16Mitchell Hoke254
17Raphael Gagne250
18Carl Decker250
19Ryan Trebon210
20Ignacio Torres202
21Tj Woodruff189
22Kris Sneddon188
23Troy Wells187
24Jason Sager185
25Jack Hinkens174
26Juan Carlos Herndandez160
27Drew Edsall158
28Peter Glassford155
29Justin Lindine142
30Lachlan Norris130
31Derek Zandstra130
32Dana Weber112
33Benjamin Sonntag85
34Seamus Powell80
35Thomas Turner80
36John Curry80
37Bryson Perry72
38Colton Andersen70
39Colin Cares69
40Russell Finsterwald66
41Alejando Barajas55
42Emmanuel Valencia52
43Brad Bingham50
44Tristan Schouten50
45Vincent Lombardi50
46Brian Matter45
47Rick Wetherald42
48Jesse Anthony40
49Matt Gordon40
50John Nobil40
51Miguel Valadez39
52Bryan Fawley35
53Nathan Guerra35
54Kalan Beisel35
55Joshua Carlson32
56Ben Parsons30
57Mitch Bailey30
58Antoine Caron28
59Blake Harlan28
60Adam Snyder28
61Kevin Fish26
62Mike Phillips26
63Thomas Sampson25
64Francis Morin24
65Brandon Draugelis24
66Zachary Valdez23
67Eric Batty23
68Lukas Buchli22
69Tad Elliott20
70Jose Juan Escarcega20
71Brian Van Ulden20
72Phil Grove18
73Jeff Herrera18
74Ben Bostrom18
75Jorge Munoz18
76Cody Kaiser16
77Brady Kappius16
78Tyson Wagler16
79Sean Donovan14
80Jason Siegle14
81Aaron Elwell12
82David Tinker Juarez12
83Peter Ostroski10
84Marton Blazso10
85Aaron Bradford9
86Lucas Brusseau9
87Kevin Bradford-Paris8
88Martin Cox8
89Kevin Smallman8
90Jason Young7
91Andy Schultz6
92Tim Allen6
93John Rines6
94Ken Onodera5
95Craig Wohlschlae5
96Brent Gorman4
97Anthony Sinyard4
98Ned Overend4
99Blake Zumbrunnen3
100Menso De Jong3
101Graham Aldredge3
102Jim Hewett3
103Ronald Stawicki3
104Wiley Mosley2
105Colin Osborn2
106Darrin Braun1
107David Hanes1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison1090pts
2Georgia Gould910
3Emily Batty880
4Chloe Forsman810
5Krista Park738
6Heather Irmiger700
7Judy Freeman595
8Sarah Kaufmann486
9Zephanie Blasi470
10Kelli Emmett400
11Catherine Pendrel390
12Carolyn Popovic351
13Katerina Nash350
14Erica Zaveta345
15Amanda Carey340
16Daniela Campuzano Chavez328
17Kathy Sherwin320
18Nina Baum300
19Lydia Tanner172
20Teal Stetson-Lee170
21Marie-Helen Premont160
22Pua Mata140
23Amanda Sin130
24Linnea Koons128
25Mical Dyck120
26Laura Lorenza Morfin Ma Couzet110
27Shannon Gibson105
28Kaila Hart94
29Kelsy Bingham90
30Sarah Maile85
31Jenna Rinehart80
32Erica Tingey70
33Deyanira Guerrero69
34Abby Strigel60
35Laura Bietola55
36Bryna Blanchard55
37Rebecca Rusch50
38Catherine Vipond45
39Aleksandra Mooradian35
40Susan Stephens35
41Susan Butler30
42Kim Eppen28
43Danelle Kabush28
44Kristina Laforge26
45Melanie Colavito24
46Alice Pennington24
47Meghan Korol22
48Lisa Krayer20
49Rebecca Beaumont20
50Brandi Heisterman18
51Maren Cosens16
52Susan Juedes14
53Rebecca Blatt12
54Caroline Mani10
55Anna Fortner9
56Caley Brooks8
57Laura Winberry7