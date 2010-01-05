Davis brothers sign with Astana

The Davis bros, Allan (L) and Scott, (Image credit: Anthony Tan)

Team Astana confirmed today that Australian brothers Allan and Scott Davis will join the team for 2010. Allan Davis was heavily rumoured to be rejoining the squad which he was a member of in 2006.

Older brother Scott, who rode in 2009 for Fly V Australia, will now re-join the ProTour after a season at the Continental level. He was previously part of the Columbia and T-Mobile teams.

Allan Davis, 29, rode for the Quick Step team for the past two seasons following the dissolution of his Discovery Channel team in 2007. Quick Step general manager Patrick Lefevere had indicated that there wasn't enough funds for Davis in this year's budget, although the Australian had one year remaining on his contract.

The Astana team confirmed it had reached an agreement with the UCI to sign Allan Davis.