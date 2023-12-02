Cimolai ditches retirement plans to join Movistar as Gaviria's lead-out man

Davide Cimolai had all but resigned himself to retirement in recent months, but the Italian will remain a professional in 2024 after signing a one-year contract with Movistar.

Cimolai spent the past two seasons at Cofidis and it looked as though his career had come to an end when the French team opted against rewewing his contract. The 34-year-old has been a professional since 2010, racing for Liquigas, Lampre and Israel Start-Up Nation prior to joining Cofidis in 2022.

“Inside of me, I was content and calm with my career ending this very 2023 season, because the last few months had been really hard from a mental standpoint, and my decision had already been taken not to continue,” Cimolai said in a statement released by Movistar on Saturday.

“Only an offer from an important team could change that, and it was the case with the Movistar Team. It's an honour and a source of immense joy for me to be part of such a prestigious squad, where I'm sure I'll find the right atmosphere and get back the confidence and enthusiasm I had lost.”

Cimolai’s finishing speed has carried him to nine wins over the years, including stages at Paris-Nice and the Volta a Catalunya, but he has also been regularly deployed as a lead-out man. His primary role at Movistar will be to pilot Fernando Gaviria, who notched up two wins in his first season at the team.

"I'm joining the team with the ambition of offering my very best,” Cimolai said. “I'm aware that I'm here fundamentally to support Gaviria, and I hope that my help, together with the rest of the team's, can lead us to great victories.”

Cimolai is one of nine new arrivals at Movistar this winter, bringing the 2024 roster to 29 riders. Nairo Quintana is the marquee signing, as he rejoins the WorldTour following a year on the sidelines in the aftermath of his positive test for Tramadol at the 2022 Tour de France.

Davide Formolo and Remi Cavagna are also among the notable arrivals, while Matteo Jorgenson has left for Visma-Lease A Bike and Carlos Verona will join Lidl-Trek.