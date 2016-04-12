David Tanner aiming high for Brabantse Pijl

Image 1 of 7 David Tanner was the most aggressive rider for the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 7 Dries Devenyns (IAM Cycling) with his trophy (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 7 Jonathan Fumeaux models the kit (Image credit: IAM / Merot) Image 5 of 7 Sondre Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) wins in Austria (Image credit: Tour of Austria) Image 6 of 7 Pirmin Lang (IAM Cyling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Jarlison Pantano (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

David Tanner will lead the IAM Cycling team at De Brabantse Pijl, looking to repeat his 2015 performance, with a better result, when the Australian animated the 1.HC race along with the victor Ben Hermans (BMC).

"Along with the Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Brabançonne has been my favorite race ever since I turned pro," said Tanner who would finish in 30th place after the winning attack by Hermans in 2015. "The course just appeals to me. I love these short, stiff climbs for the puncheurs. As soon as we have to be climbing for more than ten minutes, I am at a disadvantage."

Tanner started his season at the Tour Down Under in January before racing three Spanish stage races and Swiss one-day Gran Premio Città di Lugano. With his memories from last year still fresh in the mind, the 31-year-old is hoping he can make amends with a top result at the 205km race before the Ardennes classics.

"In 2015, the most recent time I've race here, I made one mistake when I was out in a breakaway with Ben Hermans (BMC), who ended up being the solo winner. I was right there with him with less than two kilometers to go, and that's the story of my life," Tanner said. "I have never been missing much to secure a prestigious win. That is a trend I would like to reverse."

After racing the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and Ruta del Sol in February, Tanner headed to the Sierra Nevada for altitude training in March in order to hit top form for De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race. The Australian, who took his first win in IAM Cycling colours at last year's Tour of Austria, has built his early-season around the Ardennes for the majority of his professional career.

Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise winner Dries Devenyns, who was tenth at least year's edition of the race, will provide the team with further options for the finale, as will Colombian climber Jarlinson Pantano.

IAM Cycling for De Brabantse Pijl - La Fleche Brabanconne: Marcel Aregger, Dries Devenyns, Jonathan Fumeaux, Sondre Holst Enger, Pirmin Lang, Jarlinson Pantano, David Tanner and Oliver Zaugg.